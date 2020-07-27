Super Stoopid Trivia

Which of these newest emojis is used the most?
- A. Hand making pinching gesture.
- B. Brown heart.
- C. White heart.
- D. Otter.
- E. Yawning face.
For more: https://blog.emojipedia.org/the-most-popular-new-emoji-is/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
This includes our 21 county listening area and data was compiled from our local health departments:
The pandemic has been good for some married couples who have more time together. How often are married couples or people in committed long-term relationships having intimacy/relations/makin' sweet love?