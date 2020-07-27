Super Stoopid Trivia

Which of these newest emojis is used the most?

  • A. Hand making pinching gesture.
  • B. Brown heart.
  • C. White heart.
  • D. Otter.
  • E. Yawning face.

For more: https://blog.emojipedia.org/the-most-popular-new-emoji-is/

