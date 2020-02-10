Super Stoopid Trivia

What percentage of people successfully made it through "Dry January" without drinking any alcohol?

(52%.)

For more: https://yougov.co.uk/topics/food/articles-reports/2020/02/07/nearly-half-dry-january-attempts-failed

