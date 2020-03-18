Super Stoopid Trivia

What national restaurant chain was originally known as "Dwarf Grill"?
(????)
For more: https://www.chick-fil-a.com/About/Who-We-Are
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Wednesday/March 18. We're giving local, small businesses :60 on the show to highlight their small business! Call into the show (402-844-4091) or send your small business info to abe@106kix.com if you'd like to be included - FOR FREE! Be sure to include:
If you need something to watch while in quarantine, a list of TV shows with more than 100 episodes that are available to stream includes: