Super Stoopid Trivia

How much did a beer and hot dog cost at this year's Super Bowl?
(????)
For more:
https://brobible.com/sports/article/13-beer-14-popcorn-18-double-cheeseburger-here-are-the-expensive-super-bowl-concession-prices-in-tampa/
How much did a beer and hot dog cost at this year's Super Bowl?
(????)
For more:
https://brobible.com/sports/article/13-beer-14-popcorn-18-double-cheeseburger-here-are-the-expensive-super-bowl-concession-prices-in-tampa/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Who will have a greater backlash, Morgan Wallen for using a racial slur or TJ Osborne (Brothers Osborne) who recently came out as gay? Also, should we still play Morgan Wallen? Please vote below and for more info: