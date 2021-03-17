Super Stoopid Trivia

What percentage of people will go to a bar today for St. Patrick's Day?
(????)
For more:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/03/16/st-patricks-day-2021-stimulus-check-green-food-deals-freebies/4655266001/
What percentage of people will go to a bar today for St. Patrick's Day?
(????)
For more:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/03/16/st-patricks-day-2021-stimulus-check-green-food-deals-freebies/4655266001/
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
It's also the High School Headlines Tour with students from Madison High School!
I can't stand the smell of _______. A lady was burning this awesome "teakwood" candle in her office the other day and I couldn't get enough of it.