Super Stoopid Trivia

What percentage of people will go to a bar today for St. Patrick's Day?

(????)

For more:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/03/16/st-patricks-day-2021-stimulus-check-green-food-deals-freebies/4655266001/

Tags

In other news

I love the smell of ________.

I love the smell of ________.

I can't stand the smell of _______. A lady was burning this awesome "teakwood" candle in her office the other day and I couldn't get enough of it.