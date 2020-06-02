Super Stoopid Trivia

What are the least shareable items in life?

  1. Underwear.
  2. Toothbrush.
  3. Razors.
  4. Social media passwords.
  5. Bathroom at the same time.

For more: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10926734/brits-are-happy-to-share-towels-draw-line-underwear/

Tags

In other news