Super Stoopid Trivia

What are the least shareable items in life?
- Underwear.
- Toothbrush.
- Razors.
- Social media passwords.
- Bathroom at the same time.
For more: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/10926734/brits-are-happy-to-share-towels-draw-line-underwear/
