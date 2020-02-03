Super Stoopid Trivia

What percentage of people now believe the day after the Super Bowl should be a paid holiday?

(????)

For more: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/01/large-percentage-of-americans-think-the-monday-after-the-super-bowl-should-be-a-holiday/

