Super Stoopid Trivia

55% of parents say this is their top holiday tradition to do with their kids.

(Wrapping presents.)

Ask A Pastor! Wed/Nov/20

From Pastor Caleb: I’d love to talk a little about “contentment” and “becoming content” and how that might be a key to true thankfulness and gratitude. We often talk about thankfulness and gratitude during this time of year. Then on Black Friday (and beyond) we're made to feel so discontent …