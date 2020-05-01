Super Stoopid Trivia

Which words were recently added to Merriam-Webster?

  • Funsucker.
  • Herd immunity.
  • Rona.
  • Social distancing.
  • WFH.

For more: https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/new-words-in-the-dictionary

