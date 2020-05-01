Super Stoopid Trivia

Which words were recently added to Merriam-Webster?
- Funsucker.
- Herd immunity.
- Rona.
- Social distancing.
- WFH.
For more: https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/new-words-in-the-dictionary
"Trolls World Tour" has made $100 million since debuting on-demand earlier this month with a $20 rental price. When Earth shut down, Universal decided to release the film straight to digital, rather than postpone its release date.
Since most of us aren't able to LEGALLY get a haircut right now, what are you doing about your hair?