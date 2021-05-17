Super Stoopid Trivia

The most common way people say they've ended a friendship is by ghosting them. What's number two?

(????)

For more:

https://today.yougov.com/topics/philosophy/survey-results/daily/2021/05/13/8868a/2

Tags

In other news

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

The most common way people say they've ended a friendship is by ghosting them. What's number two?

Super Stoopid Trivia

Super Stoopid Trivia

If you stay in bed for just ___ minutes after your alarm goes off, it throws off your entire day,