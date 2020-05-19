Special Announcement: Madison County Fair

Surprise announcement on Friday’s show (May 22) with Madison County Fair officials. They won’t share any details until then. What do you think it is?!

What did you think of Senator Ben Sasse's commencement speech?

Recently, Fremont High School held their online graduation ceremony. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse, an alumnus of Fremont High, delivered a somewhat controversial commencement address. His speech begins 48 seconds into the video. Here are some of his remarks:

Super Stoopid Trivia

65% of us say we're planning more summer getaways this year. Where are the top places we're going?