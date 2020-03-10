Should schools close or cancel activities to prevent Coronavirus?

WJAG News: Norfolk Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson talked about coronavirus precautions at Monday's Board of Education meeting. Thompson took part in a video conference call with several state officials, the Nebraska Commissioner of Education, the CEO of the Department of Health and Human Services, the state Chief Medical Officer, and other Nebraska schools.
Public health officials say the risk to the general population is low, but stress the importance of taking precautions. Thompson says she and others have looked at the inventory of the district’s cleaning supplies to make sure they have enough.
"Dr. Bill Robinson has been able to obtain extra disinfectant wipes that we're going to get out to staff later this week, so we're taking some additional steps to ensure that we're keeping our classrooms as clean as we can knowing that they have children in them every single day."
Thompson says they’ve sent information about the virus to staff, parents, and are in the process of putting it online for people to view. NPS will continue to work closely with the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and other health officials.