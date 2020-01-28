5 Question Quiz

Here you go:
- Good/Bad Idea: Emojis on license plates?
- How late is too late?
- Delicious/Disgusting: Taco Bell Buffalo Chicken Nacho Fries?
- The most recognizable logo?
- Yes/No: The Bacon Patch?
NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a tragic helicopter crash in L.A. yesterday morning, along with seven other people. Kobe was 41. The investigation is still ongoing but the weather may have been a factor. It was extremely foggy at the time of the crash. For more: