Pumpkin Spice Products: Real or Fake?

Pumpkin Spice has taken over nearly every aspect of our lives! Which of the following products can you actually purchase:

  • Pumpkin Spice Dental Dog Treats.
  • Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows.
  • Pumpkin Spice Gatorade.
  • Pumpkin Spice Spam.
  • Pumpkin Spice WD40.
  • Pumpkin Spice Deodorant.
  • Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer.
  • Pumpkin Spice Face Mask.
  • Pumpkin Spice Trojan.
  • Pumpkin Spice Toilet Paper.
  • Pumpkin Spice Toothpaste.
  • Pumpkin Spice Doritos.
  • Pumpkin Spice Lean Shake.
  • Pumpkin Spice Poo-Pourri.
  • Pumpkin Spice Butter.
  • Pumpkin Spice Body Mist.
  • Pumpkin Spice Tampon.
  • Pumpkin Spice Orange Juice.

Here's the link to the real items and how much they each cost: https://cafemom.com/lifestyle/unexpected-pumpkin-spice-products-that-actually-exist/pumpkin-latte-body-midst?utm_source=twitter&amp;utm_medium=sm&amp;utm_content=fanpage

