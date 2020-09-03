Pumpkin Spice Products: Real or Fake?

Pumpkin Spice has taken over nearly every aspect of our lives! Which of the following products can you actually purchase:
- Pumpkin Spice Dental Dog Treats.
- Pumpkin Spice Marshmallows.
- Pumpkin Spice Gatorade.
- Pumpkin Spice Spam.
- Pumpkin Spice WD40.
- Pumpkin Spice Deodorant.
- Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer.
- Pumpkin Spice Face Mask.
- Pumpkin Spice Trojan.
- Pumpkin Spice Toilet Paper.
- Pumpkin Spice Toothpaste.
- Pumpkin Spice Doritos.
- Pumpkin Spice Lean Shake.
- Pumpkin Spice Poo-Pourri.
- Pumpkin Spice Butter.
- Pumpkin Spice Body Mist.
- Pumpkin Spice Tampon.
- Pumpkin Spice Orange Juice.
Here's the link to the real items and how much they each cost: https://cafemom.com/lifestyle/unexpected-pumpkin-spice-products-that-actually-exist/pumpkin-latte-body-midst?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=sm&utm_content=fanpage