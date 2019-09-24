Text to win!

Text "doorbell" to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto Textline @ 62582. Include your name and mailing address with your text message. For more:

  • Ring doorbell will be given away on October 7th.
  • You do NOT have to be present to win.
  • One text entry per person.

Tags

In other news

Presented by Viaero Wireless!

Presented by Viaero Wireless!

Text "doorbell" to the 106 KIX/Krotter Auto Textline @ 62582. Include your name and mailing address with your text message. For more: