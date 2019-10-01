Positivity Tuesday! Yes or No?

"Do it" or "Screw it" to the following:

  • Gender Neutral Barbie.
  • Fall is the best season.
  • Tropical Storm Karen.
  • The Pillow Bra.
  • Public breastfeeding.
  • Nebraska beats Northwestern.
  • Huskers N Ribs Tailgate Party.

Tags

In other news