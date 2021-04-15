Abe

In other news

Who are people you just don't like?

For example, it's weird seeing people absolutely hating on Ellen or Megan Markle without knowing them. However, I can't stand people that are on ANY kind of "reality" show. It always seems fake to me and their behavior is always so over-the-top. Ridiculous...and when it comes to celebrities …