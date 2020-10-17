Pastor Caleb Returns!

Wednesday, October 21 Pastor Caleb is in studio to answer your questions. We'll also discuss:
- Halloween. Is it the gateway to serving Satan?
- Trick-or-treat. Should I let my kids do it this year?
- COVID. Did God send it to teach us a lesson?
- Thanksgiving/Christmas. Should I disobey the government and still gather with friends and family?
- Voting. Is it a sin not to?
- Election. How do I deal with my anxiety?
- Trump/Biden. Which candidate would Jesus endorse?
- Fall. What's your favorite thing about this time of year?
- What's the most common question you get asked as a pastor?
- People. What do you secretly judge them on?
- Sports. Would you go to a football game in person right now?
- Kansas City Chiefs. Will they win more titles than the Patriots?
- Detroit Lions. Why does God hate them?
To participate with "Ask A Pastor":
- 402-844-4091
- songs@106kix.com
- DM the Random Bangers