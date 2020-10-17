Pastor Caleb Returns!

Ask A Pastor

Wednesday, October 21 Pastor Caleb is in studio to answer your questions. We'll also discuss:

  • Halloween. Is it the gateway to serving Satan?
  • Trick-or-treat. Should I let my kids do it this year?
  • COVID. Did God send it to teach us a lesson?
  • Thanksgiving/Christmas. Should I disobey the government and still gather with friends and family?
  • Voting. Is it a sin not to?
  • Election. How do I deal with my anxiety?
  • Trump/Biden. Which candidate would Jesus endorse?
  • Fall. What's your favorite thing about this time of year?
  • What's the most common question you get asked as a pastor?
  • People. What do you secretly judge them on?
  • Sports. Would you go to a football game in person right now?
  • Kansas City Chiefs. Will they win more titles than the Patriots?
  • Detroit Lions. Why does God hate them?

To participate with "Ask A Pastor":

