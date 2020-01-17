NYMHM: Your Moldy Coffee Maker, Guns At Airports

1. Meeting Your Soulmate: https://today.yougov.com/topics/politics/survey-results/daily/2020/01/15/c8f13/2

2. Probably Mold In Your Coffee Maker: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2020/01/16/keurig-nespresso-mr-coffee-how-properly-clean-your-coffee-maker/4465580002/

3. Billionaire Receives 20,000 Date Requests: https://japantoday.com/category/national/moonstruck-japanese-billionaire's-girlfriend-entrants-top-20-000

4. People Keep Bringing Guns To Airports: https://nypost.com/2020/01/16/tsa-seizes-record-number-of-guns-at-us-airports-in-2019/

In other news

Do you care about the Impeachment Trial?

The House Democrats who have been selected to serve as managers of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will deliver the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate by foot on Thursday.