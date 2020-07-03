NYMHM

1. Recap Of 2020 Insanity: 

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/meet-the-press/just-halfway-through-2020-has-already-been-year-history-books-n1232215

2. Food Critic Racks Up $20,000 Bill: https://www.fox5dc.com/news/dc-food-critic-spends-20k-on-takeout-during-coronavirus-pandemic-while-legally-high-on-marijuana

3. Vaccine Guinea Pigs: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/01/health/coronavirus-vaccine-trials.html/?2020-07-01T19%3A05%3A02%2000%3A00

4. Worst Haircuts You Can Get: https://listverse.com/2020/06/24/top-10-worst-hairstyles-of-modern-times/

True or False: The term "Declaration of Independence" doesn't actually appear in the document.

