1. Be A Better Tipper:
https://boingboing.net/2020/12/10/new-study-shows-that-everything-about-restaurants-during-covid-is-awful-but-especially-the-customers.html
2. Pharm Distributor Mixes Up Drugs: https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/09/health/recall-drugs-mix-up/index.html
3. Toilet Virginity: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9033187/Woman-Sutherland-Shire-furious-tradesmen-used-toilet.html
4. Worst Gifts To Give: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/12/food-for-thought-americans-reveal-what-gifts-they-are-really-hungry-for-this-holiday-season/