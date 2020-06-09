1. Generous vs. Stingy:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/good-news/people-really-do-want-to-be-kind-to-each-other-even-if-it-costs-them-something-a-new-study-reveals/ar-BB156kIY
2. World's Tallest Dog: https://nypost.com/2020/06/08/worlds-tallest-dog-becomes-oldest-living-great-dane/
3. Treasure Chest Found In Rockies: https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/06/08/forrest-fenn-treasure-found-1-m-treasure-found-rocky-mountains/5317286002/
4. Mirror Image Of Sun & Earth Discovered: https://sputniknews.com/science/202006071079549708-mirror-image-of-sun--earth-reportedly-found-in-the-depths-of-space/