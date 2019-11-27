NYMHM: World's Most Expensive Thanksgiving, 48 Million Still Paying Off...

1. Newest Way To Get Vitamin D: https://jezebel.com/sunbathe-your-asshole-for-wellness-1840031856
2. World's Most Expensive Thanksgiving: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/worlds-most-expensive-thanksgiving-dinner-at-181000-115738925.html
3. How Many Thanksgiving Dinners Will You Have?: https://today.yougov.com/topics/lifestyle/survey-results/daily/2019/11/25/ad783/1
4. 48 Million Americans Are Still Paying Off...: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/11/25/christmas-shopping-holiday-spending-how-avoid-overspending/4293080002/