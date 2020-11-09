NYMHM

1. Steering Wheel Personality Test:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8921779/How-hold-steering-wheel-Expert-reveals-position-hands-says-you.html?utm_source=fark&amp;utm_medium=website&amp;utm_content=link&amp;ICID=ref_fark

2. Work Is Killing Your Sex Drive: https://nypost.com/2020/11/07/burned-out-stressed-by-work-forget-good-sex-study-says/

3. 54% Of Americans Have Never Seen _____: https://www.travelandleisure.com/animals/survey-americans-never-seen-a-cow-in-real-life

4. Kids Mullet Champion Crowned: https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/07/us/8-year-old-best-mullet-contest-trnd/index.html

What are you an 'expert' in?

