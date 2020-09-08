1. Viral Nebraska Man Wins Free Wings:
https://www.fox4news.com/news/buffalo-wild-wings-wingstop-respond-to-nebraska-mans-viral-plea-to-denounce-term-boneless-wings
2. Win A Free Candy Factory: https://thetakeout.com/candy-maker-gives-away-factory-via-treasure-hunt-1844956347
3. Highest Level Of Adults Living With Parents: https://www.cnn.com/2020/09/04/us/children-living-with-parents-pandemic-pew/index.html
4. World's Fastest Backwards Runner: https://nypost.com/2020/09/07/meet-aaron-yoder-the-worlds-fastest-backward-runner/