1. Man Drives Off Cliff & Survives:
https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-police-chase-driver-cliff-pacific-ocean
2. What Foreigners Love About America: https://www.reddit.com/r/AskReddit/comments/hhjoxx/nonamericans_of_reddit_what_are_the_positives_of/
3. Popular 4th Of July Side Dishes: https://www.thedailymeal.com/news/most-popular-side-dish-fourth-of-july/063020
4. Sports Skills vs. Video Games: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/07/shocking-number-of-americans-believe-its-harder-to-be-good-at-video-games-than-sports/