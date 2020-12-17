NYMHM

1. Senator Urges Free Streaming For Holidays:

https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/local/king-urges-streaming-services-to-make-content-available-for-free-to-encourage-safe-decisions-during-holidays/97-e2d93eed-03b0-4882-818d-4bff6f49df63

2. 1 In 4 Fear Needles: https://www.psycom.net/trypanophobia-fear-of-needles

3. City Uses COVID Funds For Golf Course: https://kstp.com/news/city-gets-public-backlash-for-spending-federal-covid-relief-money-on-golf-course-clubhouse-december-9-2020/5947264/

4. We Hate 'Em But Miss 'Em: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/11/brits-have-admitted-they-will-miss-the-chaos-of-a-large-family-get-together-and-the-last-minute-christmas-shopping-dash-this-year-despite-previously-finding-them-annoying/

Tags

In other news

Where would you like to stay?

Where would you like to stay?

The famous toy store, FAO Schwarz in New York City has teamed up with Airbnb to give one family the chance to spend a night inside the toy store.