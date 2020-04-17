1. Starbucks Is Re-opening:
https://www.businessinsider.com/starbucks-prepares-to-reopen-stores-closed-in-coronavirus-pandemic-2020-4
2. Veteran Raises $20 Million: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-beds-bucks-herts-52303859
3. Free Beer For Life: https://wset.com/news/offbeat/busch-offering-year-of-free-beer-to-couple-whose-wedding-was-postponed-due-to-covid-19
4. Man Marries Ex While Wife Shelters With Parents: https://newsd.in/covid-19-furious-about-wife-stuck-in-lockdown-man-marries-ex-flame-in-bihar/