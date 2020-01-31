1. Super Bowl Spin The Bottle:
https://www.delish.com/food-news/a30718404/franks-redhot-super-bowl-game/
2. Corona Sale: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7944665/Bar-posts-tasteless-coronavirus-ad-selling-bottles-Mexican-beer-pandemic-lasts.html
3. Super Bowl Double Dip: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/01/americans-hate-double-dippers-and-people-in-these-states-do-it-the-most/
4. The Electric Hummer: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/01/30/gm-resurrecting-hummer-as-an-all-electric-super-truck-with-1000-hp.html