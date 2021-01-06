1. Talking To Yourself:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/2021/01/05/talking-to-ourselves-myself/
2. Biggest Hopes For 202WON: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agoda-what-matters-2021-survey-americans-are-most-looking-forward-to-spending-more-quality-time-with-loved-ones-and-traveling-unhindered-in-2021-301200937.html
3. Are You A Quitter?: https://www.studyfinds.org/giving-up-on-healthy-new-years-resolutions/
4. Squirrel Terrorizes Neighborhood: https://chicago.cbslocal.com/2020/12/30/squirrel-attacks-rego-park-queens/?taid=5fed76f9e423ce000125ea43