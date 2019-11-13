NYMHM: Scientists Figured Out Why We Hiccup & Why We Hate Vegetables

1. Woman Gives Birth On Dance Floor: https://www.buzz.ie/weird/baby-given-free-entry-life-nightclub-mother-gave-birth-dance-floor-342984

2. Scientists Figured Out Why We Get Hiccups: https://www.cnn.com/2019/11/12/health/babies-hiccup-wellness-scli-intl-scn/index.html

3. Scientists Figured Out Why We Hate Vegetables: https://www.bbc.com/news/health-50387126

4. Who We're Shopping For On Black Friday: https://today.yougov.com/topics/consumer/articles-reports/2019/11/12/them-or-me-why-black-friday-sometimes-about-gifts

From Pastor Caleb: I’d love to talk a little about “contentment” and “becoming content” and how that might be a key to true thankfulness and gratitude. We often talk about thankfulness and gratitude during this time of year. Then on Black Friday (and beyond) we're made to feel so discontent …