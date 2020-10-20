1. How To Have The Safest Thanksgiving:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-quar-nucopia-package-club-wyndham-offers-15-night-travel-bubbles-to-reunite-extended-families-this-thanksgiving-301150242.html
2. Science Says The Scariest Movie Is...: https://brobible.com/culture/article/sinister-scientifically-scariest-movie-ever-made/
3. Top Good Habits From Pandemic: https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/uknews/12905932/tips-sane-in-lockdown-water-reading/
4. To Shake Or Not To Shake: https://today.yougov.com/topics/lifestyle/survey-results/daily/2020/10/19/22054/3