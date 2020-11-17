1. National Unfriend Day:
https://nationaltoday.com/national-unfriend-day/
2. Video Games Benefit Mental Health: https://www.theguardian.com/games/2020/nov/16/video-gaming-can-benefit-mental-health-find-oxford-academics
3. Dog Owners More Likely To Get COVID: https://scitechdaily.com/are-dogs-spreading-sars-cov-2-study-finds-living-with-a-dog-increases-risk-of-contracting-covid-19/
4. Rudest Bathroom Habits: https://www.thesun.co.uk/fabulous/10788664/cleaning-out-the-plughole-and-not-leaving-skid-marks-in-the-loo-are-key-to-preventing-bathroom-wars-survey-reveals/