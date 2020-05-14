1. Drinking & Smoking Up:
https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/coronavirus/article242669281.html
2. Quarantine Fatigue: https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/05/quarantine-fatigue-real-and-shaming-people-wont-help/611482/
3. Pandemic Changing Toilets: https://www.fastcompany.com/90502942/we-may-have-to-rethink-the-toilet-seat-altogether-how-coronavirus-could-change-bathrooms-for-the-better
4. Confused On What Day It Is?: https://people.com/human-interest/americans-forgetting-what-day-it-is-during-coronavirus-pandemic-survey/