1. 56% Donate To Charity:
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/most-americans-gave-to-charity-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-with-a-main-cause-of-helping-children-smile-train-survey-finds-301253227.html
2. Man Holds Vaccine At Gunpoint: https://www.wafb.com/2021/03/22/national-guard-soldiers-transporting-vaccines-held-gunpoint-west-texas-suspect-arrested/
3. More Kids Say Parents Are Best Friend: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2021/03/six-in-10-children-would-now-describe-their-parents-as-their-best-friends-after-spending-more-time-with-them-than-ever-before-following-a-year-of-lockdown-and-home-schooling/
4. Put Yourself In A Better Mood: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/top-home-hacks-americans-create-134700759.html