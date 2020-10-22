NYMHM

1. Boy Walks 1,700 Miles To Visit Grandma:

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/10-year-old-walks-from-italy-to-england-to-hug-grandma/

2. The Purpose Of Purple Pumpkins: https://longisland.news12.com/spread-the-word-purple-pumpkins-means-house-is-safe-spot-to-grab-halloween-candy

3. Elf On The Shelf Cereal: https://www.bestproducts.com/lifestyle/a34415605/kelloggs-elf-on-the-shelf-vanilla-candy-cane-cookie-cereal/

4. Do This Before Getting Flu Shot: https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/21/health/flu-shot-effectiveness-sleep-wellness/index.html

Which is grosser?

Pastor Caleb Returns!

Wednesday, October 21 Pastor Caleb is in studio to answer your questions.