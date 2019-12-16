NYMHM: Porch Pirate Leaves Thank You, Star/Angel/Santa Hat

1. Boomers Are Most Self-Centered Generation:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/12/191210111655.htm
2. Star, Angel or Santa Hat?: https://today.yougov.com/topics/lifestyle/survey-results/daily/2019/12/12/9f20e/1
3. Porch Pirate Leaves Thank You: http://www.citypages.com/news/note-leaving-porch-pirate-steals-shit-in-most-minnesota-way-possible/566173231
3. Bank Employee Poses With Stolen Cash: https://www.cnn.com/2019/12/14/us/man-accused-of-stealing-from-bank-vault-facebook-post-trnd/index.html