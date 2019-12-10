NYMHM: Passive Aggressive Christmas Gifts, Cheating Under The Mistletoe

1. Snow Shoveling Injuries:
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/the-big-number-snow-shoveling-results-in-about-11500-injuries--including-100-fatalities/2019/12/06/10c46858-178a-11ea-8406-df3c54b3253e_story.html
2. Queso Candles: https://www.chewboom.com/2019/12/09/qdoba-unveils-new-queso-candle-inspired-by-qdobas-signature-queso/
3. Cheating Under The Mistletoe: https://today.yougov.com/topics/lifestyle/survey-results/daily/2019/12/06/ffb8e/3
4. Passive Aggressive Christmas Gifts: https://nypost.com/2019/12/09/this-is-the-holiday-gift-you-definitely-dont-want-to-receive/