NYMHM: Parasite Lays Eggs In Man's..., Free Drinks For Women Based On Weight

1. 200 Noise Complaints Over Church's Services: https://www.wftv.com/news/local/neighbors-want-winter-park-church-to-turn-down-volume-after-over-200-noise-complaints/1008360964
2. PBR 99-Pack Of Beer: https://www.delish.com/food-news/a29800556/99-pack-of-pbr/
3. Bar Giving Women Free Drinks Based On Their Weight: https://www.insider.com/dubai-bar-offering-women-free-drinks-equal-to-their-weight-2019-11
4. Parasite Lays Eggs In Man's Pee-pee: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7692411/British-man-32-nearly-dies-parasite-crawls-penis-lays-eggs.html