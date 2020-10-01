1. Subway's Sugar Lawsuit:
https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/courts/sandwiches-in-subway-too-sugary-to-meet-legal-definition-of-being-bread-39574778.html
2. Exercise Ball At Work Is Bad: https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/wellness/stability-ball-balance-core-calories/2020/09/29/0b485c74-feb4-11ea-9ceb-061d646d9c67_story.html
3. More Hotels Offering "Schoolcations": https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/12/four-seasons-walt-disney-world-reso.html
4. Older Women Drink The Most: https://www.studyfinds.org/older-women-drinking-alcohol/