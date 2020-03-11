NYMHM

1. Pearl Necklaces For Guys: 

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-latest-must-have-accessory-for-men-is-a-pearl-necklace-11583868793

2. The Elements For Today's American Dream: https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/03/study-the-top-things-americans-hope-to-see-change-in-their-lifetime/

3. New Forms Of Bacteria Discovered: https://www.cnn.com/2020/03/10/health/chlamydia-new-species-arctic-ocean-trnd/index.html

4. Playboy Becoming More Inclusive: https://pagesix.com/2020/03/10/playboy-to-end-playmate-of-the-year-in-favor-of-inclusivity/

