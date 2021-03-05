NYMHM

1. Delivery Man Pees On Groceries:

https://www.abc6.com/north-kingstown-man-says-amazon-delivery-driver-urinated-on-his-groceries/

2. New Bathroom Trend: https://www.bostonmagazine.com/news/2021/03/03/open-concept-bathroom/

3. Police Chief Arson & Murder Charges: https://www.cnn.com/2021/03/04/us/maryland-former-chief-attempted-murder-arson-charges/index.html

4. Man Runs Marathon While Pulling...:  https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2021/03/04/australia-Corey-Phillpott-Worlds-Strongest-Marathon-Penrith-Australia/2961614882167/

There's a new list out of the most unpopular sodas and Diet Coke is number one. What's number two?