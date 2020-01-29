NYMHM: National Chicken Shortage, Super Bowl Prop Bets

1. Atari Gaming Hotels:
https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/atari-hotel-announcement-phoenix-2020
2. National Chicken Shortage: https://business.financialpost.com/news/retail-marketing/chick-fil-as-war-with-popeyes-drains-supply-of-little-chickens
3. Super Bowl Prop Bets: https://sports.cbsimg.net/images/nfl/superbowl/sb54-prop-guide-printable.pdf
4. Man Lights Joint In Courtroom: https://www.newschannel5.com/news/sheriff-says-it-was-one-of-the-craziest-things-ive-seen-after-watching-inmate-light-joint-in-court