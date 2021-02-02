1. Scottish Sea Shanty Starter:
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/postman-quits-job-after-viral-tiktok-sea-shanties/
2. CDC Says "Don't Cheer": https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/02/01/use-noisemakers-outdoor-projector-cdc-urges-safe-physically-distant-super-bowl-watch-parties/
3. Naked Super Bowl: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-twice-as-many-people-plan-to-watch-the-super-bowl-alone-this-year-301218471.html
4. Best States For Singles: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-states-for-singles/31667