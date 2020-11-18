1. The Worst Year For Sleep:
https://www.swnsdigital.com/2020/11/more-than-half-of-americans-agree-that-they-got-the-worst-sleep-of-their-lives-in-2020/
2. Mouthwash Kills Coronavirus: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-wales-54971650
3. Missing Family Get-Togethers: https://www.studyfinds.org/americans-fear-wont-see-loved-ones-holidays/
4. Sausage Wrapping Paper & Candy: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jimmy-dean-brand-brings-sizzle-to-the-holiday-season-with-sausage-themed-gifts-301174152.html