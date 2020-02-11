NYMHM: Most Romantic Proposal Spots, Valentines Ribs Bouquet

1. Cheating On Your Partner With Food: 

https://consent.yahoo.com/collectConsent?sessionId=1_cc-session_1e5a206e-e9c8-4e66-bf40-ba6f3e3ab9bc&lang=en-GB&inline=false

2. Conversation Hearts Screw Up: https://www.candystore.com/blog/candy-news/blank-sweethearts-conversation-hearts/

3. Valentines Ribs Bouquet: https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation/boston-market-baby-back-rib-bouquet-valentines-day

4. Most Romantic Places To Propose: https://nypost.com/2020/02/10/these-are-the-top-10-places-to-pop-the-question/

Tags

In other news

Norfolk CONNECT Adult Prom

Norfolk CONNECT Adult Prom

Free admission to this very special, 21+ only Valentine’s Day event! Friday, February 14th at the Loft in downtown Norfolk. Prom or country apparel encouraged. Prom prizes for "Best Dressed". Norfolk CONNECT Adult Prom also includes: