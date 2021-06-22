1. Just Blame COVID:
https://nationalpost.com/news/world/its-not-us-its-covid-couples-who-blamed-pandemic-for-relationship-troubles-much-happier-study-finds
2. We Have Too Much Crap: https://swnsdigital.com/2021/06/nearly-two-thirds-of-americans-want-to-become-more-organized-post-pandemic/
3. The Most Patriotic States: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-patriotic-states/13680
4. Get Your Man To The Doctor: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-study-mens-health-often-in-womens-hands-301307862.html