1. Just Blame COVID:

https://nationalpost.com/news/world/its-not-us-its-covid-couples-who-blamed-pandemic-for-relationship-troubles-much-happier-study-finds

2. We Have Too Much Crap: https://swnsdigital.com/2021/06/nearly-two-thirds-of-americans-want-to-become-more-organized-post-pandemic/

3. The Most Patriotic States: https://wallethub.com/edu/most-patriotic-states/13680

4. Get Your Man To The Doctor: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aflac-study-mens-health-often-in-womens-hands-301307862.html

How long does it take you to get ready?

For every day life, I take less than 10 minutes. But if I'm going to a nice dinner or event - maybe 30 to 40 minutes. It depends on how much manscaping I gotta do...

Super Stoopid Trivia

You're 104 times more likely to die from _______ than to die from being struck by lightning.

Father’s Day @ The 411

Tell 'em you heard it on 106 KIX when you make your reservation for Saturday/Sunday and you'll be registered for the Father's Day gift basket!