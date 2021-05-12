NYMHM

1.Summer Bucket List:

https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/over-60-people-already-created-151600731.html

2. Shaving With Sandpaper: https://nypost.com/2021/05/11/onlyfans-mom-goes-tiktok-viral-shaving-with-sandpaper/

3. Most Embarrassing Dates: https://www.express.co.uk/life-style/life/1386503/Dating-disasters-half-country-new-poll

4. Foreign Accent Syndrome: https://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/health/health-problems/brisbane-woman-wakes-up-with-irish-accent-after-tonsil-surgery/news-story/1012f74a222affc0ac18c9090d54dc3a

Super Stoopid Trivia

According to a new road trip survey, what is the average time a person can spend in the car with their family before they go nuts?

How do you "treat" yourself?

Need a pick-me-up? The average person feels the need to treat themself 2-3 times a week. Here are the top situations when we're most likely to treat ourself: 