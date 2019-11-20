NYMHM: Most Dangerous Christmas Toys, First Ever Male Birth Control

1. Get Paid To Smoke Weed: https://www.clickorlando.com/features/2019/11/19/joint-venture-get-paid-3000-a-month-to-smoke-and-review-marijuana/
2. First Ever Male Birth Control: https://nypost.com/2019/11/19/first-male-birth-control-injection-almost-ready-for-penises/
3. Most Dangerous Christmas Toys: https://time.com/5732807/worst-toys-holidays/
4. Terrible Holiday Diets: https://uk.news.yahoo.com/study-finds-top-holiday-treats-152300270.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cud2lzZWJyb3RoZXIuY29tL3Rjcy9zdG9yeS8xMzgzNzQ&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAABFkAElJ1VAxkuPKJyFlLeC1l6FNPEvQlB33f6C2-A82srcMb4KVvsO_DNZLFWgkBLQhCZ8vjXNeKvZNN2FjUu6xurYzWNiS3i6QGcqz2hadnEgx8mOwj6JgwPiL70fGdZ-GDy85OEewTrLPXfUj47rTG-KS0_sqxjMKZvATNwB4