1. More Women Shaving Faces:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/female-face-shaving-is-more-common-than-you-think-11618660800

2. Man Leaves Cocaine At Hospital: https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/ny-man-calls-medical-facility-to-report-lost-cocaine-gets-arrested-cops/3003145/

3. TSA Finds Meth Burrito: https://www.fox7austin.com/news/crystal-meth-found-in-breakfast-burrito-at-hobby-airport-security-checkpoint

4. Tesla Autopilot Kills Two: https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/04/18/2-men-dead-after-fiery-tesla-crash-in-spring-officials-say/

Super Stoopid Trivia

Doing _____ is great for your brain, according to a new study. Researchers found that people who do a lot of _____ have bigger and stronger brains. Which is a key to staying sharp as you get older and even avoiding things like dementia.

What's NOT worth the fight?

It's just easier to go along without arguing sometimes...Also, since Morgan Wallen is INELIGIBLE at this Sunday's ACM's, who's going to win the following awards: